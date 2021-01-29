Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,522 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 69,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $252.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

