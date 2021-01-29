Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.96 per share, for a total transaction of $267,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,388,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $260.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $284.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

