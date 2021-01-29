Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,936 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after buying an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,520,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

Shares of ATO opened at $88.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

