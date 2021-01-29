Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 38.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average is $150.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

