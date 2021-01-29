Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 17,714 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $51.04 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

