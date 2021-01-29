Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 17,746 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,234,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,501 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,379 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

