JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading Down 30.6%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was down 30.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 1,350,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 828,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 33.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

