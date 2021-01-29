Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $70.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.