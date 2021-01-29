Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $58.33 on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

