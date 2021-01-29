Jarvis Network (JRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00048438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00122241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00256551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00303493 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

