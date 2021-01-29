JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JDSPY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.15.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

