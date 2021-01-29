Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

NYSE AXP opened at $118.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $445,235,000 after buying an additional 110,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

