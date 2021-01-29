Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target to $25.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EGLE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of EGLE opened at $19.11 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $210.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.