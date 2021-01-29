Jefferies Financial Group Boosts GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Price Target to $5.50

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in GasLog by 50.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 14.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 536.4% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

