Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NAVI opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 22.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 991,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 180,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

