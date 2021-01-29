Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of SLGN opened at $35.95 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,823,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,815,000 after buying an additional 77,855 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 615,619 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Silgan by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 781,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 228,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

