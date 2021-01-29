Jefferies Financial Group Increases Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $11.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,049,483 shares of company stock worth $66,357,208 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $143,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.