Jefferies Financial Group Raises Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Price Target to $14.00

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TGP opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

