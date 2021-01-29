Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €37.78 ($44.45) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.56.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

