Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.40 ($107.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.70 ($98.47).

FME opened at €68.86 ($81.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

