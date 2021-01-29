Jefferies Financial Group Trims Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Target Price to $5.50

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

ASC stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 141,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

