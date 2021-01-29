Jefferies Financial Group Trims International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Target Price to $24.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE:INSW opened at $16.14 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 321.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

