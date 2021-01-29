Jefferies Financial Group Trims Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Target Price to $17.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NYSE:TNK opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.44 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 100.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

