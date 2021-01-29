Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Greencore Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greencore Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNCGY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $921.40 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

