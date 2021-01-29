Jennifer C. Haas Sells 12,779 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $281,904.74. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEVI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,169. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.12, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,296 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,096.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 364,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

