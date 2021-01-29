Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $153,166.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00814324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.58 or 0.04008561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

