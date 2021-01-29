Jill Putman Sells 2,715 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $100,536.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,450.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BATS JAMF opened at $37.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jamf by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

