John R. Church Sells 27,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,587. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 430,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 62,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

