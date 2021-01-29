John Strosahl Sells 6,400 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) COO John Strosahl sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $236,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JAMF stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

