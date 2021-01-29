John Tomovcsik Sells 46,014 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.67. 7,594,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 422,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 214,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 98,363 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

