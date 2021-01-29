Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.10. 94,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $52.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

