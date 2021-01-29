Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.79.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

