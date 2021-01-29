Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.47-0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.79.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

