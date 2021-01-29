Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.79.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

