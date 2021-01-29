Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.79.

NYSE JCI opened at $49.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

