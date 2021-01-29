Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $445.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.92. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

