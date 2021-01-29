Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $121.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $112,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,876 shares of company stock worth $810,911. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

