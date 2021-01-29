Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Trading Up 2.5%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.

About Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services for individual and business clients primarily in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRA).

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.