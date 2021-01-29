JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) Shares Down 0.7%

JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €41.20 ($48.47) and last traded at €41.75 ($49.12). 16,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.05 ($49.47).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $622.08 million and a P/E ratio of 141.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.66 and its 200-day moving average is €36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

