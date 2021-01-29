JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Douglas B. Petno Sells 22,011 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,004,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.71. 787,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after buying an additional 902,661 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 618.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,490,139 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Finally, David Loasby grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 510,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 65,449 shares during the period.

