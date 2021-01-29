JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target to $14.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

DTIL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 844,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,359. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $636.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,607,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,913 shares of company stock worth $436,359. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

