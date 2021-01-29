JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $130.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.