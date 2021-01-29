JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $396.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

