JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $52.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,531. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

