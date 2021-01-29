JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUVPF traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $470.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 251. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $230.61 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.83.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

