JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,059 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

