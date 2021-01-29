Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (JUB.V) (CVE:JUB) Trading 3% Higher

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (JUB.V) (CVE:JUB) traded up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68. 9,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 5,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (JUB.V) Company Profile (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

