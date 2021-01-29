Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) Insider Purchases £55,000 in Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) insider Colin Bird acquired 500,000 shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,857.85).

LON JLP opened at GBX 11.85 ($0.15) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.17. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.66.

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

