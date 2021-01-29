Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) Insider Purchases £55,000 in Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) insider Colin Bird acquired 500,000 shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,857.85).
LON JLP opened at GBX 11.85 ($0.15) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.17. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.66.
About Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L)
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.