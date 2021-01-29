Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.24

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 98206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

