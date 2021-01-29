Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.74. 172,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,841. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

